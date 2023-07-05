Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Connections With UK Partners [Image 4 of 5]

    Continuing Connections With UK Partners

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Damion Holtzclaw, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, Lord Mark Lancaster, United Kingdom Government’s Defence Export Advocate, and Ambassador Belinda Lewis, British Ambassador to Kuwait, share a conversation during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 4, 2023. A group of U.K. leaders traveled to Kuwait to foster the working relationship between the U.K. and their Kuwaiti partners, and the visit also provided the opportunity for the U.S. to further the connection with our coalition partners on a strategic level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:45
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Continuing Connections With UK Partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    UK
    Coalition
    AFCENT
    Partnerships
    Kuwait

