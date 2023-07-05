Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8]

    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Sanches, a crew chief assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2023. Maintainers perform various safety and function checks on aircraft including fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality, as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems, keeping the aircraft operational in order to support the Liberty Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 08:10
    Photo ID: 7896527
    VIRIN: 230630-F-TK834-5415
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 732.3 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance
    Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    Maintenance
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT