Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Sanches, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2023. Maintainers perform various safety and function checks on aircraft including fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality, as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems, keeping the aircraft operational in order to support the Liberty Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

