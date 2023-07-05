Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Sanchez, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2023. 48th Fighter Wing maintenance Airmen keep aircraft in optimal flying condition by performing scheduled maintenance and repairs, ensuring they are always ready to execute the Liberty Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

