U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, discuss maintenance operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 30, 2023. Maintainers perform various safety and function checks on aircraft including fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality, as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems, keeping the aircraft operational in order to support the 48th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 08:11 Photo ID: 7896521 VIRIN: 230630-F-TK834-4783 Resolution: 4363x2909 Size: 588.45 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces behind the fleet; 494th routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.