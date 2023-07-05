The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) during a strait transit July 4, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Abbigail Beardsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:18 Photo ID: 7896498 VIRIN: 230704-N-YP095-1026 Resolution: 4892x3261 Size: 882.74 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 22 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.