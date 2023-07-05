The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails alongside the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class Frigate Virginio Fasan (F 591) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a strait transit July 4, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2011 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:18 Photo ID: 7896493 VIRIN: 230704-N-UQ924-1501 Resolution: 4730x3149 Size: 916.83 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.