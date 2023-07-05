Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 14]

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class Frigate Virginio Fasan (F 591), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) steam in formation during a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:18
    This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    CSG2
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    USS Mason (DDG 87)
    ITS Fasan

