IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class Frigate Virginio Fasan (F 591), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) steam in formation during a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

