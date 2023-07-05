The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, steam in formation while completing a replenishment-at-sea July 3, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:09 Photo ID: 7896474 VIRIN: 230703-N-UQ924-1807 Resolution: 4687x3120 Size: 1.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.