Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces [Image 4 of 13]

    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, steam in formation while completing a replenishment-at-sea July 3, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:09
    Photo ID: 7896474
    VIRIN: 230703-N-UQ924-1807
    Resolution: 4687x3120
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces
    IKSCSG Conducts RAS with Partner Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USNS Supply (T-AOE 6)
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    readiness
    CSG2
    ITS Fasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT