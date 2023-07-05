USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

230704-N-LK647-1405 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Emily Brashear-Stephen, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), shoots an illuminating projectile from the grenade launcher of an M4 service rifle as the ship conducts a gun shoot to celebrate Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

