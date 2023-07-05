Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrepid Maven 23.4 DV Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Intrepid Maven 23.4 DV Day

    JORDAN

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonah White 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson, sergeant major, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, addresses U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 5, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jonah White)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 04:17
    Photo ID: 7896429
    VIRIN: 230705-M-RY971-1017
    Resolution: 5569x3713
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4 DV Day [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jonah White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARFORRES
    4th MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

