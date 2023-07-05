Intrepid Maven 23.4 DV Day

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jay Williamson, sergeant major, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, addresses U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 5, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jonah White)

