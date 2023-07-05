U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, visits with U.S. Marines of Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 5, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jonah White)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7896425
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-RY971-1015
|Resolution:
|6238x4159
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|14
This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4 DV Day [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jonah White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
