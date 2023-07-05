USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

230704-N-LK647-1379 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Gregory Pope, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), right, watches an Independence Day gun shoot from the O-4 deck of the ship, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

