Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230704-N-LK647-1353 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Pat McNamer, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), inspects the grenade launcher on an M4 service rifle prior to a gun shoot held in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 7896418
    VIRIN: 230704-N-LK647-1353
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 642.95 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day
    USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT