USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

230704-N-LK647-1353 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Pat McNamer, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), inspects the grenade launcher on an M4 service rifle prior to a gun shoot held in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023