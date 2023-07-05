USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

230704-N-LK647-1348 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Eddowes, right, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Chandler Mahoney, second from right, affix a video camera to the headset of Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Caton prior to conducting a gun shoot aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

