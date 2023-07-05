USS Normandy Celebrates Independence Day

230704-N-LK647-1297 ADRIATIC SEA (July 4, 2023) A view of a decorated post inside the local control station for the forward five-inch gun mount of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as the ship prepares to conduct a gun shoot in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

