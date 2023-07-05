Lt. Col. Stanley Grodrian (right), incoming 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Scott Carbaugh, 39th Medical Group commander, at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:46 Photo ID: 7896392 VIRIN: 230613-F-DR389-1134 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.72 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th OMRS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.