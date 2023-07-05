39th OMRS Change of Command

Lt. Col. Melissa Tennant (right), outgoing 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, hands off the guidon to Col. Scott Carbaugh, 39th Medical Group commander, at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
