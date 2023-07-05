Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th OMRS Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    39th OMRS Change of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Melissa Tennant, outgoing 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders her final salute at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. During the ceremony, Tennant relinquished command to Col. Scott Carbaugh, 39th Medical Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Stanley Grodrian with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:46
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Incirlik Air Base
    Change of Command
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye
    39 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

