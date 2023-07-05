39th OMRS Change of Command

Lt. Col. Melissa Tennant, outgoing 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders her final salute at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. During the ceremony, Tennant relinquished command to Col. Scott Carbaugh, 39th Medical Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Stanley Grodrian with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

