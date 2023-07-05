Lt. Col. Richard Cramer (right), incoming 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, recieves the guidon from Col. Dawson Brumbelow, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 03:41
|Photo ID:
|7896384
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-DR389-1287
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 728th Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
