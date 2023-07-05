Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan (right), outgoing 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, hands off the guidon to Col. Dawson Brumbelow, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 7, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:41 Photo ID: 7896383 VIRIN: 230607-F-DR389-1276 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.02 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 728th Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.