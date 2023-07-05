728th Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan, outgoing 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, renders his final salute at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 7, 2023. During the ceremony, Bryan relinquished command to Col. Dawson Brumbelow, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Richard Cramer with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

