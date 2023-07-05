Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    728th Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    728th Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing attend the 728th Air Mobility Squadron change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 7, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Matthew Bryan relinquished command to Col. Dawson Brumbelow, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Richard Cramer with leading the squadron. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

