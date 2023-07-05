Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230701-N-LK647-1055 ADRIATIC SEA (July 1, 2023) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jezel Natalcuret, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), communicates with the Central Control Station from a fueling station during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), July 1, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:46
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

