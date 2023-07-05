USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230701-N-LK647-1042 ADRIATIC SEA (July 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) monitor a fuel probe during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), July 1, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

