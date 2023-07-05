Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life [Image 2 of 3]

    Day in the Life

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230621-N-NS135-1029 ADRIADIC SEA (June 21, 2023) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Tory Smith (back), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives a haircut to Electronic Technician 1st Class Christopher Caviness, also assigned to Ramage, June 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

