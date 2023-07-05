230621-N-NS135-1005 ADRIADIC SEA (June 21, 2023) A Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), uses a needle gun for preservation, June 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 02:25
|Photo ID:
|7896315
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-NS135-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Works On Preservation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT