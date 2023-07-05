230621-N-NS135-1005 ADRIADIC SEA (June 21, 2023) A Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), uses a needle gun for preservation, June 21, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 7896315 VIRIN: 230621-N-NS135-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Works On Preservation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.