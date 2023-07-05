Port-to-Fort Convoy Operations in Darwin, Australia

Sgt. Terrance Sablan, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division drives in a port-to-fort convoy before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Darwin, Australia, July 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is designed to test our respective forces in planning and conducting multinational and multi-service operations and improve the readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces and other partner nations. Occurring every two years, Talisman Sabre reflects the closeness of our alliance and strength of our enduring military relationship with the United States and also our commitment to working with likeminded partners in the region. The Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 22 - Aug 4.

