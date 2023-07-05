Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2023) Lt. Col. Brian A. Wersching (second from right) assumes command of Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron during a change of command ceremony presided over by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan M. Beha (left), squadron commander, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Royal Air Force, on July 3, 2023. Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is a tenant command operating at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

