Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2023) Lt. Jared Goulette (right), operations officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, welcomes Lt. Col. Brian A. Wersching, commanding officer, Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, during a change of command ceremony on July 3, 2023. Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is a tenant command operating at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023