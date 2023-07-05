Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

    GREECE

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2023) Lt. Jared Goulette (right), operations officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, welcomes Lt. Col. Brian A. Wersching, commanding officer, Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, during a change of command ceremony on July 3, 2023. Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is a tenant command operating at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 00:13
    Photo ID: 7896275
    VIRIN: 230703-N-AH610-1017-G
    Resolution: 2222x2963
    Size: 913 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command
    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT