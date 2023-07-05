Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    51st CES Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) incoming commander, renders an initial salute to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. Myers previously served as the 100th CES commander at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    This work, 51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron

