51st CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) incoming commander, renders an initial salute to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. Myers previously served as the 100th CES commander at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

