51st CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Grygo, left, 51st Mission Support Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) incoming commander, as a symbol of taking command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

