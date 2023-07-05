U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Grygo, left, 51st Mission Support Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) incoming commander, as a symbol of taking command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7896259
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-YU621-9124
|Resolution:
|5723x3808
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT