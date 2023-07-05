51st CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Low, right, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 51st CES to Col. Kyle Grygo, 51st Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

