    51st CES Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    51st CES Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Low, right, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 51st CES to Col. Kyle Grygo, 51st Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 00:55
    Photo ID: 7896256
    VIRIN: 230704-F-YU621-9080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: KR
    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron

