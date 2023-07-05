U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Low, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, renders a final salute to his squadron at a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. Low will continue to serve at Osan under the role of Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7896252
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-YU621-8970
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
