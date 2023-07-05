U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Low, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, speaks at a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. The 51st CES is a forward-deployed engineer squadron that supports personnel from the 7th Air Force, 51st Fighter Wing, 24 associate units and 7,000 residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7896251
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-YU621-8102
|Resolution:
|3805x2532
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
