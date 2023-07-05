51st CES Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Grygo, left, 51st Mission Support Group commander, awards Lt. Col. Brian Low, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

