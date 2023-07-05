U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Grygo, left, 51st Mission Support Group commander, awards Lt. Col. Brian Low, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron (51st CES) outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7896250
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-YU621-7505
|Resolution:
|4867x3238
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
