U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Blakley-Ruiz from the 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and Chaplain Capt. Brent Little, from the 366th Fighter Wing, perform a simulated routine health exam on Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd from the 366th Fighter Wing, all from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP