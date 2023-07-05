Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Blakley-Ruiz from the 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and Chaplain Capt. Brent Little, from the 366th Fighter Wing, perform a simulated routine health exam on Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd from the 366th Fighter Wing, all from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

