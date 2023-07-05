U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Elliott from the 366th Health Care Operations Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho simulates measuring blood pressure on Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:51 Photo ID: 7896190 VIRIN: 230704-F-PN902-1081 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.38 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.