U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Elliott from the 366th Health Care Operations Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho simulates measuring blood pressure on Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7896190
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-PN902-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT