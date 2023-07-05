Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Blakley-Ruiz from the 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho explains the Medic-X initiative during Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. The MEDIC-X initiative spans across the entire Air Force to ensure all Airmen assigned to medical treatment facilities are adaptable and ready for a dynamic future battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7896184
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PN902-1065
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    ACE
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

