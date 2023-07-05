U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Blakley-Ruiz from the 366th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho explains the Medic-X initiative during Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2023. The MEDIC-X initiative spans across the entire Air Force to ensure all Airmen assigned to medical treatment facilities are adaptable and ready for a dynamic future battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7896184
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-PN902-1065
|Resolution:
|5686x3783
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS
