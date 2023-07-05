Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Celebration [Image 3 of 8]

    Independence Day Celebration

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The band Tokyo Blazin performs during the Let Freedom Ring Independence Day Celebration at CFAS Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan July 1, 2023. The event was open to all members of the Sasebo community in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:18
    VIRIN: 230701-N-WS494-1036
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    TAGS

    CFAS
    fireworks
    celebration
    Nimitz Park

