City Council members from Nirasaki, Japan, and Fairfield, California, and Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, walk in the cargo hold of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a base tour at Travis AFB, June 27, 2023. The tour is part of the Sister City Program between the City of Fairfield, Calif., and Nirasaki, Japan. It provides the Japanese visitors a better understanding of the partnership between the City of Fairfield and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:25 Photo ID: 7895987 VIRIN: 230627-F-YT028-1155 Resolution: 8096x5397 Size: 3.42 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.