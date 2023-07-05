City Council members from Nirasaki, Japan, climb the ladder of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. The tour is part of the Sister City Program between the City of Fairfield, Calif., and Nirasaki, Japan. It provides the Japanese visitors a better understanding of the partnership between the City of Fairfield and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 19:25
|Photo ID:
|7895986
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-YT028-1149
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
