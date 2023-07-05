A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender takes off at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. Though the KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, it is also capable of transporting up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds of cargo. The aircraft has been part of Travis' mission for over 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:25 Photo ID: 7895984 VIRIN: 230627-F-YT028-1214 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 957.71 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.