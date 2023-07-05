Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 6 of 9]

    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender takes off at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. Though the KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, it is also capable of transporting up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds of cargo. The aircraft has been part of Travis' mission for over 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:25
    Photo ID: 7895984
    VIRIN: 230627-F-YT028-1214
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 957.71 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Fairfield
    Partnership
    Base Tour
    Innovation
    Phoenix Spark
    Nirasaki

