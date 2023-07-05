Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 5 of 9]

    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, speak with city of Fairfield and Nirasaki officials during a base tour at the Phoenix Spark Innovation Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. The tour is part of the Sister City Program between the City of Fairfield, Calif., and Nirasaki, Japan. It provides the Japanese visitors a better understanding of the partnership between the City of Fairfield and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 19:25
    Photo ID: 7895983
    VIRIN: 230627-F-YT028-1071
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB
    Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairfield
    Partnership
    Base Tour
    Innovation
    Phoenix Spark
    Nirasaki

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT