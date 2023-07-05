Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB

Sandy Person, U.S. Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, describes functions of the Phoenix Spark Innovation Lab during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. The tour is part of the Sister City Program between the City of Fairfield, Calif., and Nirasaki, Japan. It provides the Japanese visitors a better understanding of the partnership between the City of Fairfield and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

