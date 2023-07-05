Nirasaki City Council tours Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Aptekar, 60th Mission Support Group commander, right, briefs Hisao Nairo, left, mayor of Nirasaki, Japan, and Kenji Shinohara, city of Nirasaki interpreter, during a base visit at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 27, 2023. The tour is part of the Sister City Program between the City of Fairfield, Calif., and Nirasaki, Japan. It provides the Japanese visitors a better understanding of the partnership between the City of Fairfield and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

