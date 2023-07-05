CDR Eric Hass, Chief Staff Officer of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, is handed a U.S. flag during the reading of “Old Glory” at his retirement ceremony. NCG 1 prepares Pacific Fleet Naval Construction Force units to conduct expeditionary and deliberate construction in support of Combatant Commanders and warfighter requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Sipe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7895789 VIRIN: 230623-N-NC040-2191 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.99 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDR Eric Hass Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.