    CDR Eric Hass Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    CDR Eric Hass Retirement Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    LT Dylan Wheeler and Joe Punsalan present CDR Eric Hass with a “shadow box” showing all ranks and awards throughout his career as a gift during CDR Hass’ retirement ceremony. Naval Construction Group 1 prepares Pacific Fleet Naval Construction Force units to conduct expeditionary and deliberate construction in support of Combatant Commanders and warfighter requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Sipe)

