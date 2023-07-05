During CDR Eric Hass’ retirement ceremony, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1’s Commander CAPT Michael Meno presents a letter of appreciation to Kathryn Hass in thanks for her support of CDR Hass during his 34 years of service. NCG 1 prepares Pacific Fleet Naval Construction Force units to conduct expeditionary and deliberate construction in support of Combatant Commanders and warfighter requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Sipe)

