CDR Eric Hass, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1’s Chief Staff Officer, and CAPT Michael Meno, Commander of NCG 1, share a handshake during CDR Hass’s retirement ceremony. NCG 1 prepares Pacific Fleet Naval Construction Force units to conduct expeditionary and deliberate construction in support of Combatant Commanders and warfighter requirements.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7895781
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-NC040-2097
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDR Eric Hass Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS
